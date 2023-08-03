Thinking back on February of 2021 in East Texas, it brings back nightmarish images of snow and ice along with temperatures that hovered, and even got below, zero. It wasn't fun for any of us warm weather enjoying folks, like myself, who is freezing when it drops into the 50's. It's very possible we could see something similar this coming winter in Mineola, Texas, albeit, not as bad, according to Farmer's Almanac.

Snowmageddon of 2021

Yeah, being snowed in for that week in February of 2021 was not fun at all. Many of us didn't have power for a couple of days. I camped out in my bedroom under a couple of blankets for warmth while luckily still being able to work. As crazy as it sounds, I prefer these 100 plus degree temps we're experiencing this summer in East Texas. Being cold is absolutely miserable for me. For the 2023-2024 Winter, the always accurate Farmer's Almanac sees the potential for a similar storm in mid-January. Will it be on the same scale as 2021? That can't be determined yet.

Texans will need to bundle up, as unseasonably cold weather is forecast throughout January and February, with a possible major winter storm in mid-January.

Winter Forecast for Texas

Overall, Farmer's Almanac is forecasting above normal precipitation with colder than normal temperatures for Texas. This is because of the El Nino over the Pacific Ocean. The El Nino is also what's causing the extremely hot temperatures over us right now. There is also the possibility of a winter storm moving in late January that can be categorized as a major winter storm. But it is hard to determine just how severe it could be at this point.

Summer Ain't Over Yet

I can handle some cold and some snow but that week in 2021 was awful and I don't want to deal with something like that again. Until then, we're going to have to deal with these 100 degree days for at least another two months and possibly into October. We've had Halloween's that were in the upper 90's before. I wouldn't be surprised if that was the case for this year.

