The internet has decided that hot dogs are indeed sandwiches, and that is so wrong! While we argue that out, we'll also highlight the five best places to get a sandwich wannabe around Tyler.

The web has been fighting about whether or not hot dogs can be classified as sandwiches for years, and apparently, the argument has finally been settled. Hot dogs ARE sandwiches, according to 53 percent of Americans. Oh no, they didn't! The other 47 percent are correct. Minority rules, just this once. (Insert your favorite emoji here.) A sandwich needs flat meat in order to be considered a sandwich, not a big, round weenie, right? And a sandwich needs specific condiments that hot dogs can't handle. Would you ever add lettuce or mayo to a hot dog? No. Wait a minute, that does kind of sound good. But still, a sandwich needs flat meat and a hot dog doesn't provide that. That's my story and I'm sticking to it.

While we let the internet hash out less important things, it feels good to highlight the best places for hot dogs around Tyler.

The 5 Best Hot Dog Spots in East Texas, according to Yelp:

(A few are skipped on the Yelp list because they appear to be temporarily closed.)

1. Doeboy's Taste of Chicago - If you have a hankering for a jumbo dog topped with yellow mustard, grilled onions, sweet pickle relish, and tomatoes, the Chicago Dog is waiting for you. They've also got a footlong corn dog because who wants to wait for the State Fair. Doeboy's is at 2701 S. Henderson Blvd in Kilgore.

2. Hot Dog Hero - 3018 North Jackson in Jacksonville. At last check, they were looking for a truck to help pull the food cart, so if you can hook up and keep the dogs moving, let them know! They've got specialty dogs like the Bacon Cheesy Mac, or you can build your own.

3. Subs and Dogs - 407 W Palestine Avenue in Palestine. Whether you're craving a dog with kraut, chili, mustard, or onions, they've got it on the menu. Just no ketchup! They've been serving East Texas since 1989.

4. Bottlecaps Alley - 3203 North Street in Nacogdoches. This one is a bit of a drive, so you might pick your travel partner carefully if chili will be involved. The menu says the Texan has chili, cheese, onions, and jalapenos. Have at it! There are a few other locations closer to Dallas-Fort Worth.

5. Food trucks and gas stations! There are several Tyler area food trucks that get good reviews, and sometimes a convenience store hot dog just needs to happen. Rotisserie hot dogs have leveled up their game over the past few years, and no one there will notice if you ruin the hot dog with ketchup.

There are many great places to polish off a non-sandwich around East Texas, and if you have other ideas about the best hot dog spots please let us know. We love to eat too.