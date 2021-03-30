DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.

This past Saturday night, I wanted to enjoy a "fine dining" experience since in my line of work, we're always (ALWAYS) eating fast food. Its the reason why most of us in Radio are chubby. And as you know, I've been all over East Texas indulging in everything from BBQ to Tacos to burgers. I wanted something a little more "upscale".

So I booked a reservation over at Texas De Brazil. If you don't know anything about "Brazilian Steakhouses" these places are the go-to destination for carnivores such as myself. I don't want anything "vegan", just serve me the MEATS. The waiters come by with huge cuts of meat (from lamb to flank steaks to ribs) and they keep them coming until you've had your fill.

It goes without saying that I damn near ate my weight in beef and the food was wonderful, but that's not what this article is about. As I waited for my table, I wandered over to the bar and if you know me, I'm not much of a "drinker" but I will try a delicious adult beverage if its intriguing enough. The Caipirinha (which I still don't know how to pronounce) was very intriguing.

The Caipirinha is considered Brazil's national cocktail, made with cachaça, sugar, and lime. The drink is prepared by mixing the fruit and the sugar together, then adding the liquor. Now at Texas De Brazil, they have a variety of flavors to choose from to complete your cocktail and I went with "coconut" for my flavor and let me tell you, it made digesting all the many pounds of meat I put away much easier.

I was going to limit myself to just one, but the drink was GOOD, I had another, and luckily for me, I wasn't "smashed" to the point of needing an Uber. It was light, delicious and went well with everything I enjoyed. I highly recommend this drink!