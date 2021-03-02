The Best Wedding Sites in Tyler, According to The Knot

With a big year predicted for micro-weddings, Tyler venues are booking fast. These are the nine best, according to The Knot.

The average cost of a wedding went down last year because, well, Zoom weddings are on the cheap side. Brides and grooms had to scramble to adapt to COVID restrictions and some held video conference weddings with a judge, while other couples ended up canceling their weddings entirely. Those who forged ahead ended up with smaller ceremonies and saved money in the process.

In 2019, the average wedding cost $28,000, and last year that was down to $19,000, according to The Knot. Brides may not have been thrilled having to adapt, but if the bride's father was footing the bill, he might be driving a new car this year. Ha! The wedding savings might have made a pretty sweet down payment on a Mustang. Go, dad!

Micro-weddings are expected to trend this summer, outdoor venues that hold small gatherings are booking fast. A small wedding on a nice spring afternoon or summer evening in East Texas might be a romantic fairytale dream come true.

These are the 9 Best Small Wedding Venues and Planners, According to The Knot:

1. The Villa in Tyler - 7891 Highway 110 North

2. Sensational Ceremonies - Tyler

3. The Old Omen House - Tyler

4. The Folmar - Tyler

5. Bella Vista - 22525 Highway 155 South

6. The 6 S Ranch - Lindale

7. The Grove Kitchen and Gardens - 3500 Old Jacksonville Highway

8. Martin's Pecanville - 7201 County Road 118

9. Roseland Wedding Chapel and Ballroom - 2601 Texas 64, Ben Wheeler

If you have others, let us know! The Knot also mentions Casey Jay Photography, Centaur Arabian Farms, Eden of East Texas, and Texas de Brazil. We love a Whataburger wedding too!

A wedding doesn't have to be huge to be amazing, so however you do it, we hope it's a dream come true. We'll watch for the pics on social media.