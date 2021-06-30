The Houston Texans may not love it, but it's a good thing for other Texans like you and me. The Dallas Cowboys are the wealthiest football team in America, and they're about to break through a new threshold of success. Love 'em or hate 'em, this is a good thing for Texas.



That Dak Prescott jersey of yours is helping the Dallas Cowboys become the richest franchise in NFL history. That's crazy, I know! It might be Zeke Elliott's #21 shirt instead, and it's all adding up to a win for Texas.

Ticket sales, TV rights, and merchandising all factor into an NFL team's revenue each year, and the Dallas Cowboys have been at or near the top of the list for years. Even in a sluggish 2020, the Cowboys barely missed a beat and had more than $900 million in revenue. Now they're about to become the NFL's first billion-dollar franchise because they're projected to be raking in more than $1 billion annually by 2025.

Bookies.com looked at data from 2012 to 2020 and said the "Cowboys are the richest sports team in the world" with 2020 revenue valued at $980 million. Just a few more million and they'll break the billion-dollar mark for annual revenue. The Houston Texans aren't far behind.

The Most Valuable NFL Franchises, based on Forbes data:

1. Dallas Cowboys

2. New England Patriots

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. New York Giants

5. Houston Texans

Some of those teams have more Super Bowl championships than others, but oh, why split hairs. That seems like a minor detail at this point. Texas has two NFL teams that are winning on the business side, and that helps make Texas a filthy rich state. If states were castles, we would be living in a big one. Here, have a crown. Or a helmet with a star on it.

Even the least valuable NFL franchises are making at least $400 million per year. The Raiders, Chargers, Bengals, Colts, and Titans round out the bottom of the rich list.

The Cowboys kick off the preseason on August 5th against the Steelers, and the Texans will have their first game on August 14th at the Packers. That leaves plenty of time to go jersey shopping.