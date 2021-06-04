Real estate is hot right now, but making this one landscaping mistake can cause buyers to become lukewarm in a hurry.

I'm making this landscaping mistake at my house and maybe you are too, but perhaps it's not entirely our fault.

Boxwood shrubs have been a standard in landscapes for so long that it seems like most homes just automatically come with a set, and most homeowners never swap them out with anything new because they're short on time. And, well, buyers don't want to inherit boxwood shrubs because they too are short on time, and they would rather spend their Saturdays working on a side hustle than rounding off dwarf yaupons.

Long green rectangular hedges and short round bushes can hide foundations and add privacy, but they also grow and therefore require maintenance. I've had holly and different boxwoods in every place I've ever lived and I see them all over neighborhoods now, but it's a trend that may be headed out.

Apartment Therapy said box hedges are fading in popularity because you "have to shape them and make sure they’re just right.” If you're short on time and don't do it, they look shaggy and messy and paying a professional to trim them gets expensive. It's fun to pay for haircuts and manicures, but not so much fun to pay for trims and re-shapes in the front yard.

If it's time to uproot the shrubs and update your curb appeal, the experts say you might need a professional landscaper to pull them out because the roots are probably deep. Luckily, the February deep freeze killed some of mine and it turns out that dead bushes are much easier to uproot than live ones. So that was a favor from mother nature.

Low maintenance ideas for Texas landscapes include irises, Texas mountain laurel, autumn sage, and pomegranate.

Or rocks! Boulders are good for curb appeal, right?