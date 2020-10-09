The Dallas Cowboys lost All-Pro center Travis Frederick to retirement this offseason.

After a wild offseason that saw both top backup tackles go down with injuries, the season began with right tackle La'el Collins on the IR, with the expectation he'd miss three weeks. Collins, however, did not return after three weeks. In fact, he's not coming back at all.

News broke this week that Collins will have surgery on his hip after the injury did not improve. He's out for the season.

In Collins' stead has been former Red Raider Terence Steele, who's played well if you factor in the fact he's a 2020 undrafted free agent that shouldn't be on the field. Steele was replaced by Brandon Knight last week in a loss to the Browns after a sack-fumble by Myles Garrett.

Knight was due to start at right tackle for the Cowboys this week, but he'll be moving back to left tackle. That's where he started two games already to replace Tyron Smith, who is also now out for the season with a neck injury.

That's right. Tyron Smith is also done for the season.

The team did not sign defensive tackle Snacks Harrison this week after he said he wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy. He's in Seattle now. The team refuses to sign a safety. The Cowboys didn't try to sign a linebacker after two starters were hurt for multiple weeks. They will not sign a free agent tackle to help. The job will fall to Steele and Knight.

If something happens to one of those two, you might see Looney shift to a guard, with either Connor Williams or Zach Martin playing a tackle. Martin played the second half at right tackle in Seattle in place of an ill Steele.