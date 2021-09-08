Several Texas Elks Lodge organizations are starting to recognize businesses that fly the U.S. flag as part of a new national program, and East Texas Elks could hop on board soon.



I like to keep up with Texas news, and I learned recently that the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 in the Texas Hill Country is part of a new national "Fly the Flag" program that encourages businesses to fly the flag on their property or buildings.

In Kerrville, the Elks Lodge just presented a certificate to the Bonzai Japanese restaurant and they have plans to give out more certificates to other businesses in the coming weeks.

Don Fuller

Is it a huge trophy? No. Is it a big financial reward? Nope, it's not that either. But it is a picture and a certificate that would look pretty cool in a frame on the wall, and it could be a trend that fires up around the state and finds its way to East Texas before long. All the business has to do is fly the flag, and since so many businesses around Texas do it, this seems like a slam dunk.

Kerrville's Bonzai Japanese restaurant went all out and attached a huge flag to the back of its restaurant at 218 Sidney Baker South. They also display two flags at the front

entrance to the restaurant.

The “Fly the Flag” program is a new program, announced by Elks national

leadership in July 2021 and they said the aim is to provide each Elks Lodge a

tool to encourage local businesses to embrace patriotism. Local Elks Lodges watch for the displays, and once the program is up and running, businesses can submit flag pictures to be considered.

The Tyler Elks Lodge #215 and the Marshall Elks Lodge #683 have yet to post on their websites that they have joined the national program, but they could soon. They can also help with flag etiquette, flag replacement, and more.