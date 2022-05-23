Ok guys, back on Koe Wetzel Day (February 28th) this year we announced that we'd be bringing the East Texan back home this October, well big news about more impending big news. We've got the entire lineup locked-in.

If you missed the news, Radio Texas, LIVE! and 101.5 KNUE, the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, are proud to present the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel, on the Square in Tyler. That's the right the East Texas native is headed back home.

This Friday (May 27th) it's gonna get hot in herre as we will be releasing the entire lineup, we can't wait to finally get this news out there. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app to be among the first to find out who'll be joining Koe on the bill this fall in Tyler. Tickets will go on sale Friday June 3rd.

Save the date: Saturday, October 8th the inaugural Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel.

Koe has wrapped up recording his next album. He told me in January on Radio Texas, LIVE!, regarding the project, "We're throwing out all the stops on this record. It's more alternative, southern rock, heavier rock. It does have some country sounding songs, but overall it's more of an alternative record."

Be on the lookout that album could drop at any moment. You can hear my entire conversation with Koe here.