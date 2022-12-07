The Hardest Working Man in Music, Charley Crockett with Another Great New Music Video

A couple years ago Charley Crockett told me that his plan was to release a new album at least every 18 months, and he said as a matter of fact. Well, as it turns out it was on the low side of his facts, as Charley is releasing new music at a pace nearly unheard of anymore.

Get our free mobile app

Last year's Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, Crockett released two albums in 2021: the James Hand tribute album 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand in February, and Music City USA, in September, his 10th studio album in six years. That makes the new one, Man From Waco, his 11th in just under seven years.

And his fanbase is growing. It turns out Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is a fan of his, telling the Tennessean:

"There's a local guy here that I really like: Charley Crockett," McConaughey said. "He's got a really interesting, cool sound and delivery. ... My favorite is 'I Feel For You.'

Oh, and the Texas native released Welcome to Hard Times in July 2020, right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. While most were cautiously holding on to albums and pushing release dates, Crockett posed the question to us, that with a name like this album has "what better time to release it?"

And don't forget that Charley and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, December 8th. I would say make plans to watch, but we all know we're much more than likely to catch it the next morning on YouTube.

Let's check out his new music video for "Odessa," although it certainly feels more like it was shot on your dad's camcorder in '93.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Craving more Texas and Red Dirt? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world for the rest of your life.

Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let's Look Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner. But, of course most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.