Just after noon on Wednesday in Longview, Texas, many residents heard an incredibly loud siren going off.

Some residents who aren't familiar with that noise (which is surprising because it is VERY loud) were curious as to what it may be. On a local social media group page, several helpful people chimed in to confirm what many Longview people already know:

The City of Longview tests the siren every first Wednesday of the month. Ya know, just to make sure everything is operational.

And of course, this happens in several of our East Texas cities. And even for those of us who know exactly what's happening and why when it goes off, that doesn't make the sound of the siren any less alarming, necessarily.

Once again, a lady from Longview posed a perfectly reasonable question. And frankly, I was wondering myself. She did get quite a few sincere answers, and we're glad.

However, what had us laughing here at the station were the fun-loving, friendly, but clearly sarcastic answers given as to why the siren was bellowing out so loudly on Wednesday afternoon. Frankly, some of the answers are downright hilarious.

And really, SOME of them, although they were kidding, wouldn't really surprise us after the last few years we've had. (It's like living in the Twilight Zone, yo. I mean at this point would it even be all that surprising if there actually WAS a zombie apocalypse?)

Just for the sheer fun of it, we thought we'd share of few of the hilarious "reasons" as to why the siren was going off in Longview recently:

