(Longview, Texas) - Brookshire's reigns supreme for groceries in East Texas. Many of you love Brookshire's, and there's nothing wrong with that. But, there is also a small contingent of East Texans who want some more grocery competition in the area.

Competition in any environment is always a good thing. One of those competing grocery chains many East Texans want is a modern H-E-B experience. While the conspiracy theories run deep as to why, it is proven time and again why East Texans want it.

H-E-B Named the Number One Grocery Chain in America

A data science and analytics company, Dunnhumby, recently released their eighth annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI). This RPI ranked the top grocery retailers in the country. H-E-B was up against behemoths like Costco, Aldi and Trader Joe's.

Keep in mind, those are national retailers while H-E-B only exists in select Texas markets. This is the fourth time since the RPI was started in 2018 that H-E-B has come out on top of those national powerhouse retailers.

How H-E-B Got This Ranking

The study revealed that customers of H-E-B found the best savings for their money while shopping. The study also found that customers liked purchasing through H-E-B's app or website better as opposed to third party services like Instacart, Door Dash and/or others (businesswire.com).

The other grocery chains in the top 5 include:

#2 - Market Basket

#3 - CostCo

#4 - WinCo Foods

#5 - Aldi

For East Texans, this just makes them more jealous that a modern H-E-B experience doesn't exist in East Texas. Sure, there's the stores in Lufkin and Carthage. But, as locals have said on numerous occasions, these older stores don't compare to the modern stores going up in the DFW and Central Texas areas.

