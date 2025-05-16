The Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’25 Photo Gallery: 2/4

Time for the second of four Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Galleries. This year's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was another sellout and proudly presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE!

From our great sponsors to the delicious Texas BBQ Joints, and our amazing partner vendors, to the bands, year one at The Park of East Texas was a blast. And, yes, we've got a lot of great photos for you.

Tyler, TX: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery

Treaty Oak Revival - Headliner

Headliner Braxton Keith - Direct Support

Direct Support Ty Myers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cory Morrow

DJ Jonathan Terrell

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to find your favorite BBQ Joints from this year.

See a pic you like, feel free to download and share on your socials for free. Just be sure to give proper credit, please tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).

Stay tuned! We'll have more photos from the show to share soon.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant

