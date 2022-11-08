The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?

Yet, drivers keep on trying to force their way through these low bridges. We're literally just days removed from an incident where a truck got stuck underneath one of the bridges jamming traffic up for hours and now Longview police were back at the "other" bridge clearing up another mess.

Longview Police Reported About The Incident On Their Facebook Page.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, northbound traffic was shutdown in the 600 block of South Green St between Nelson and Mopac on Monday night after a utility truck struck the railroad overpass causing damage to the overpass.

Luckily For The Driver, They Didn't Get Stuck.

For those who don't know, this is the OTHER Green Street Bridge that's a couple of miles down the way from the one near Downtown. This one is considered "the little brother" and its had its fair share of trucks that have been "eaten" by the low bridge.

While The Truck Made It Through, It Managed To Take Some Concrete From The Bridge With It.

Traffic was rerouted for awhile but sometime around 7:30 pm, traffic was reopened. So, let's do a quick refresher for the class on the TWO Green Street Bridges that if you're driving a tall vehicle, you should avoid.

This Is Green Street Bridge #1 AKA "Big Brother".

"Big Brother" is the one near downtown.

Green Street Bridge #2 "Little Brother"

You won't get all the "warning signs" as the one downtown but remember that its the same height and clearance as the other one. Get it, got it, good. Have a look at all the other victims the "Green Street Brothers" have done.

