Texas Super-Group The Panhandlers Get Massive Boost Thanks to ‘Yellowstone’

Like Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith and the Saints and others before them, The Panhandlers found a ton of new fans thanks to the hit television series "Yellowstone."

Individually each member front successful touring bands. Collectively, Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Cleto Cordero are The Panhandlers.

Thanks to COVID we didn't see as much of this all-star group as they envisioned, rolling out their self-titled debut album, produced by Bruce Robison, on March 6th during the 2020 lockdown, is the biggest culprit for that. The lead single was “No Handle” and it wound up being the only release from the album, also thanks to the pandemic.

But over the weekend The Panhandlers found a few more fans, once again reminding everyone that all most of these bands in the Texas scene is a large enough stage. The people, they come.

This week, about 18-months after its released their self-titled album reached No. 5 on the iTunes Top 100 Country Albums.

The song chosen to featured was the Charlie Stout penned “West Texas In My Eye,” and it found several million new sets of ears on Sunday.

While The Panhandlers didn't get the debut they envisioned, which as I mentioned earlier can be attributed the pandemic, I've had each of the band's members on Radio Texas, LIVE! in the past year and each are adamant that there will be more music from the West Texas all star band.

I'm pretty sure I've even got them seriously thinking about doing a movie together now too, how rad would that be?

