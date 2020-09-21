The Reasons That Fall Should be Our Favorite Season [LIST]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tomorrow is the first day of Fall! I'm still in disbelief that it's not some kind of national holiday. There should be parades. The banks should be closed, no mail delivery, and we've got the day off. But no, it's just Tuesday. It's the start of my absolute favorite season. And I can't believe that more people don't agree with me.

But, in the most recent Gallup Poll that was done in 2005, Spring was once again the favorite:

The June 6-8 Gallup Poll finds 36% of Americans naming spring as their favorite season of the year, while 27% prefer fall, 25% summer, and just 11% winter. Each time Gallup has asked the question -- in 1947, 1960, and this year -- spring is the season the public has been most likely to name as its favorite.

Really? I mean, what does Spring have that Fall can't beat? Spring has Easter, things are beginning to bloom, it starts to warm up and there is bass fishing, but there's pollen and allergies. There's tornadoes and other kinds of bad storms. Maybe it's just a Southern thing. Or maybe it's just a "me" thing?

Let me explain my position on this. Here's why I think Fall should be Number One and we should cherish every day like it's the last Fall we'll ever get to enjoy!