“Schitt’s Creek” Megamansion For Sale & Could Be Yours For $15 Million

Moira is not going to be happy about this one. The mansion featured in the epic hit show Schitt's Creek is on the market.

The incredible 12-bedroom mega-mansion that the family was seen being evicted from in the opening scenes of the pilot episode is on the market in Ontario, Canada for a cool $15 million.

The home, known as La Belle Mansion, boasts 16-bathrooms in its whopping 24,000 square feet situated on 0.55 acres situated in the upscale St. Andrew-Windfields neighborhood at 30 Fifeshire Road.

The home is a French inspired creation with beautiful frescoes seen in nearly every room, which are inspired by the Sistine Chapel. There is a grand marble staircase, balustrade balconies and limestone bannisters and pillars with nods to the homes resemblance to Versailles according to Forbes.

The mansion also has a sauna, game room, golf simulator, home theater, billiards room, wine cellar and a gym. If entertaining is your thing, the home has your covered with a big formal dining room, double reception room, a lower level for banquets or weddings, a large kitchen and an jaw dropping grand outdoor terrace with both indoor and outdoor pools.

The sweet digs have been on and off the market since 2018. When it was first listed it was offered at $21,788,000 with prices continually dropping each time the property has been listed. In 2019, the asking price was $19,880,000, and when it was re-listed in 2020, the price was lowered to $16,880,000 according to the Daily Hive.

The property is currently listed with Khoren Mardoyan, an agent with Realtor.ca, for $15 million CAD (or approximately $11.8 million USD).

Take a look at what Rose family "lost".