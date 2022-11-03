Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.

Our goal is to preserve and restore the Seaquist House, a unique 19th century Hill Country landmark, and to reopen it for public tours, events and other activities. We plan to renew the most architecturally significant structure in Mason County for a better tomorrow and to enhance the historic tourism of the community.

According to the home's website, construction began in 1887 by Rev. Thomas A. Broad. "Broad was a popular Methodist pastor whose sermons “showed deep thought and a familiarity with important scientific discoveries,” according to the Mason County News. However, he became better known in Mason for his second occupation as a stonecarver and builder. His work featured ornate carved limestone that contrasted with the darker sandstone."

The home has a rich history and in 1974, it received a historical marker on the National Register of Historic Places.

To this day, the sandstone structure, its wrap-around porches and beautiful interior, which includes a chapel and a ballroom is available for tours.

PUBLIC TOURS are available every first Saturday of the month at the cost of $15 for adults, youth 9-12 years are $5, and children 8 years and under are free. Private tours are available – $20/adult with a minimum of $100.

If you're interested in more information you can contact: Jan Appleby, Tour Director

janell@ctesc.net.

Now, let's take a look at this beautiful Hill Country home:

