Van Zandt County Teen Causes Crash That Leads To Death Of Canton Teen

An 18-year-old Canton teenager was killed in a car crash Friday morning from an intentional action by another driver.

This horrific event could have been avoided if the other driver involved had not tried to 'scare' the driver of the on-coming car by his actions on FM 1651 in Van Zandt County this past Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Taylor Raper, 18 of Canton, passed away at a Tyler hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver, Alfonso Medina, 17 of Canton was listed in serious condition at the same hospital and his passenger, Rachel Bice of Canton was listed in stable condition at a Canton hospital after the incident.

From the preliminary investigation from DPS, Medina was about 10 miles outside of Canton traveling westbound on FM 1651 when he recognized the vehicle coming towards him to be that of Raper, who was traveling eastbound. He decided he was going to scare her by crossing over the centerline. After crossing over the centerline, Medina did not have enough time to correct and get back into his lane and that's when the left front side of each vehicle collided and crashed.

17-year-old Medina was arrested by Van Zandt County Sheriff's officers on Monday and booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter for the death of Taylor Raper and held on $525,000 bond. He was also charged with providing a false statement to law enforcement.

There is a GoFund Me account set up to assist the Raper family with funeral arrangements.

