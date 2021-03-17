The Ten ‘Most Redneck’ Towns in Texas

Is anyone outside of Texas really qualified to rank our "most redneck' towns? Well, one guy did, and I find his methodology a tad dubious. What do you think?

First, I should mention that I became aware of Nick Johnson's channel thanks to Sweet Lenny at our sister station 97ZOK up in Rockford, Illinois. He noticed that a video of Johnson's from half a decade ago was suddenly trending again, and it ranked Illinois' most redneck towns.

Now, I was taken aback for a moment because I typically picture any and all rednecks living in the South. Then again, redneck is a state of mind as much as a lifestyle. I'm sure there are plenty in places like New York and New Jersey, and there are probably thousands up in Alaska.

Anyway, this Nick Johnson character uses highly scientific measures like the amount of Walmarts within driving distance, the number of trailer parks in town, and the ease with which a man can get his hands on some chewing tobacco to determine a place's level of redneckedness (I'm sure that's a word I didn't just make up), and yes, he used this "method" on Texas too.

If you're like me, you always skim a list like this looking for your hometown because you just know it's got to be on there. I looked for Troy, and it wasn't on Johnson's list. That right there was a clue that duder didn't have a leg to stand on, but I do find the video funny (hey, you gotta be able to laugh at yourself, right?), so let's have a look at his list.

10: Carthage

9: Hallsville

8: Seminole

7: Jersey Village

6: Hillsboro

5: Giddings

4: Trinity

3: Cleveland

2: Schulenburg

1: Vidor

Okay, a few of these I can see, but Hillsboro? C'mon, that's just ridiculous. Where's Rogers? What about Moody and Pendleton?

Mr. Nick Johnson better redneckognize!

But hey, the video is obviously tongue-in-cheek, and it's always interesting (to me, at least) to see what outsiders think of Texas. How great would it be if we really were all just driving around all day on our mowers and putting away beer like a State Fair trash can? That'd be the life! I don't know how it is in other states, but here in Texas even the rednecks are bustin' their backs all day working. The redneck fun happens on the weekends.

What town would you say is the most redneck in Texas?

LOOK: Texas' Most Wish Listed Airbnb