(Dallas, Texas) - There are not many people who have never seen the 1987 sci-fi masterpiece Robocop. Okay, masterpiece may being going too far but Robocop is still a fun watch. That movie is full of iconic movie scenes and quotes.

A good portion of the movie was filmed in Dallas even though the story takes place in Detroit. One of the most iconic scenes shows Robocop pulling up in his cruiser to the Omincorp building. That building is a real place you can visit today in Dallas.

Dallas City Hall Could Be Demolished

That iconic Robocop building has been the home of Dallas City Hall for decades (chron.com). It has also attracted thousands of fans who want to get a look at the building. The unique building was built by the architects I.M. Pei and Theodore J. Musho and opened in 1977.

The one thing about a building that's almost 50 years old is that it will start showing its age no matter how well it's taken care of. That's what's happening right now as there are numerous water leaks, electrical systems that need to be replaced and failing generators. To fix all of that would cost, at minimum, $60 million.

Iconic Robocop Movie Location Could Be Demolished

The problem with that $60 million repair cost is that there is only $14.5 million allocated to repair ALL city buildings. Some city leaders feel that the building is no longer feasible for daily use. Later this month (October 2025), city leaders will meet to determine if the building should be repaired, sold or demolished.

I really hope there can be a way to save that building. It's an 80s movie icon that fans love. It's unique design still looks modern even though it's almost 50 years old. In the meantime, if you're a fan of Robocop, now might be time to get in another visit in case the building disappears.

