For horror movie fans, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre from 1974 is definitely in their collection. One scene in the movie features a quick stop at a gas station. That particular gas station is a real life location in Bastrop, Texas. It is available to stay at for a night or two, if you've got the nerves to do it.

Real Movie Location

That gas station is located just south of Bastrop (abc13.com). In 2016, the gas station was converted to a barbecue restaurant and four cabins were added behind the station. A stay will run you from $110 per night if staying for two or more nights to $129 for a single night stay. Inside the station you'll find the restaurant but also a ton of horror movie merchandise. There are even special events throughout the year centered around the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. To get more details or to book a cabin, just go to texasgasstation.com.

Movie Based on a Real Killer

The story of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is loosely based on a true killer from Wisconsin. His name is Ed Gein and he carried out the murders of two women, Mary Hogan in 1954 and Bernice Worden in 1957. Gein would also exhume bodies from graveyards and build trophies from the bones and skin. Like Leatherface in the movie, Gein would create masks of other women's skin he had exhumed and would wear them.

Film Budget and Gross

The 1974 film was made with a budget of only $140,000 but grossed over $30 million while in theaters. The movie was even banned in a few countries because of it's extreme violence. It's influence on horror movies can't be understated, either.

If you're looking for a spring or summer adventure, plan a stay at this piece of scary Hollywood history. If you go, share some pictures with us in the station app.

