The Texas Cold Is Here: A Warning About Space Heater Safety

After spending Christmas in "summer" clothing, the new year brings with it the "unofficial" start of winter in Texas and the temperatures were dangerously cold this first weekend of the new year. We have learned of a sad story out of the Houston area which is serving as a reminder to take precautions to protect yourself in this cold weather season.

A 34 year old man lost his life in a house fire.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, An investigation is underway after a man was found dead when a fire broke out at a home on Cochran Street in north Houston early Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Rudy Cabrera. It is believed that the victim may have been using his oven to keep warm when the fire broke out because the home had no power or water according to a police detective at the scene.

Family Members and neighbors are saddened and sharing a warning about space heater usage.



Despite the police's take, the victim's aunt says that he may have been using a "space heater" to keep warm. Every year, space heaters account for more than 25,000 residential fires causing more than 300 deaths according to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here Are A Few Tips To Keep In Mind When Using A Space Heater.

Keep Your Heater On The Floor

: Its recommended that you keep your heater on the flattest, smoothest surface possible. Avoid placing it on rugs or setting it on a shelf or a stool.

Keep It Away From Water

Avoid using it in kitchens and bathrooms.

Use The "3 Foot Rule"

Avoid placing a space heater within three feet of anything flammable including curtains, papers, furniture, pillows and bedding.

Never Leave A Heater On Unattended

: Kids or pets could knock it over causing a fire.

Plug It Into A Wall Outlet

Do not plug your heater into a surge protector, extension cord, or anything that's not a wall outlet. The added layers of electrical connection can overload the circuit, or create additional resistance that allows heat to build up which could in turn cause a fire.

