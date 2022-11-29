The Top Nominees For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards

The Best Of The Best In East Texas As Voted Upon By The Community Will Be Honored With The 2022 Community Image Award!

We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorites and now we are ready to reveal the Top 3 Winners of the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce's 2022 Community Image Awards.

These are the best of the best based on your votes and nominations through the Chamber's website. These individuals, businesses and organiations will be presented at the Awards Dinner. The Winner of each category will be announced at the Awards Dinner as well.

The Awards Dinner Will Take Place Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Shawn Knight | TSM Shawn Knight | TSM loading...

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or visit The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce at 2000 West Gentry Parkway in Tyler during business hours to get tickets to this special event. For more information contact: (903) 372-9791 or (903) 780-4836 or (903) 520-5859 herwanea.sirles@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY SPORTS COACH:

Keith Guthrie

Marlynn Lacy

Joe Thompson

Church Choir:

North Tenneha Church Of Christ Male Chorus

People's Missionary Baptist Church's Five Waves Of Glory

CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS:

AKA - Gamma Omicron Omega

Mary Nell’s Close to Home

Tyler Outlaws

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL:

Dr. Natasha Crain ~ Jones Elementary School

Dr. Dexter Floyd ~ RISE Academy

Justin Simmons ~ Boulter Middle School

FIRST RESPONDER:

Anderson Podiatry, PLLC

Tia Ivory, NP

FUNERAL DIRECTOR:

Community Funeral Home Of Tyler

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP TOP 3:

BEAUTY BREAK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-LASH BY LAUREN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ONE STOP BARBER SHOP

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

NEW BUSINESS (LESS THAN 1 YEAR):

SHAKRAS MEDIA VAULT

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

TASTE OF NORTH DE LIGHT

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

FINANCIAL INSTITUION:

THE MORTGAGE HOUSE

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SOUTHSIDE BANK

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

KELLY COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

RESTAURANT TOP 3:

LEGACY TABLES

Brooklyn Gandy Brooklyn Gandy loading...

UNCLE JACKS KITCHEN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

STEWBABE'S GRILL

Ten Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas If you got money and are ready to buy an EXPENSIVE home, these 10 Texas Cities have what you're looking for.

Preview Of Tiger Woods "Popstroke" Coming To Texas The family friendly putting facility is scheduled to open in mid-December.