The Top Nominees For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards

The Best Of The Best In East Texas As Voted Upon By The Community Will Be Honored With The 2022 Community Image Award!

We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorites and now we are ready to reveal the Top 3 Winners of the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce's 2022 Community Image Awards.

These are the best of the best based on your votes and nominations through the Chamber's website. These individuals, businesses and organiations will be presented at the Awards Dinner. The Winner of each category will be announced at the Awards Dinner as well.

The Awards Dinner Will Take Place Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or visit The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce at 2000 West Gentry Parkway in Tyler during business hours to get tickets to this special event. For more information contact: (903) 372-9791 or (903) 780-4836 or (903) 520-5859 herwanea.sirles@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY SPORTS COACH:

  • Keith Guthrie
  • Marlynn Lacy
  • Joe Thompson

Church Choir:

  • North Tenneha Church Of Christ Male Chorus
  • People's Missionary Baptist Church's Five Waves Of Glory

CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS:

  • AKA - Gamma Omicron Omega
  • Mary Nell’s Close to Home
  • Tyler Outlaws

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL:

  • Dr. Natasha Crain ~ Jones Elementary School
  • Dr. Dexter Floyd ~ RISE Academy
  • Justin Simmons ~ Boulter Middle School

FIRST RESPONDER:

  • Anderson Podiatry, PLLC
  • Tia Ivory, NP

FUNERAL DIRECTOR:

Community Funeral Home Of Tyler

BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP TOP 3:

BEAUTY BREAK

I-LASH BY LAUREN

ONE STOP BARBER SHOP

NEW BUSINESS (LESS THAN 1 YEAR):

 

SHAKRAS MEDIA VAULT

TASTE OF NORTH DE LIGHT

FINANCIAL INSTITUION:

 

THE MORTGAGE HOUSE

SOUTHSIDE BANK

KELLY COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

RESTAURANT TOP 3:

 

LEGACY TABLES

UNCLE JACKS KITCHEN

STEWBABE'S GRILL

