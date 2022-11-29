The Top Nominees For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
The Best Of The Best In East Texas As Voted Upon By The Community Will Be Honored With The 2022 Community Image Award!
We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorites and now we are ready to reveal the Top 3 Winners of the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce's 2022 Community Image Awards.
These are the best of the best based on your votes and nominations through the Chamber's website. These individuals, businesses and organiations will be presented at the Awards Dinner. The Winner of each category will be announced at the Awards Dinner as well.
The Awards Dinner Will Take Place Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or visit The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce at 2000 West Gentry Parkway in Tyler during business hours to get tickets to this special event. For more information contact: (903) 372-9791 or (903) 780-4836 or (903) 520-5859 herwanea.sirles@gmail.com.
COMMUNITY SPORTS COACH:
- Keith Guthrie
- Marlynn Lacy
- Joe Thompson
Church Choir:
- North Tenneha Church Of Christ Male Chorus
- People's Missionary Baptist Church's Five Waves Of Glory
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS:
- AKA - Gamma Omicron Omega
- Mary Nell’s Close to Home
- Tyler Outlaws
SCHOOL PRINCIPAL:
- Dr. Natasha Crain ~ Jones Elementary School
- Dr. Dexter Floyd ~ RISE Academy
- Justin Simmons ~ Boulter Middle School
FIRST RESPONDER:
- Anderson Podiatry, PLLC
- Tia Ivory, NP
FUNERAL DIRECTOR:
Community Funeral Home Of Tyler
BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP TOP 3:
BEAUTY BREAK
I-LASH BY LAUREN
ONE STOP BARBER SHOP
NEW BUSINESS (LESS THAN 1 YEAR):
SHAKRAS MEDIA VAULT
TASTE OF NORTH DE LIGHT
FINANCIAL INSTITUION:
THE MORTGAGE HOUSE
SOUTHSIDE BANK
KELLY COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
RESTAURANT TOP 3:
LEGACY TABLES
UNCLE JACKS KITCHEN
STEWBABE'S GRILL
