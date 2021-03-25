The Top Perks of Working from Home Are Making it More Attractive

Get our free mobile app

2020 was certainly a year for the record books. The COVID pandemic brought on more changes than most of us could have ever imagined, and for the most part, those changes all seem to happen overnight.

One of the biggest adaptions American workers experienced was the "work from home" experience. At the onset, it appeared almost impossible to pull it off on a regular basis, but after a brief period of adjustment, most have been able to make the transition and now, actually prefer working from home over making the return to the "normal" workplace.

Now, don't get me wrong. Working from home has certainly seen its challenges, and most of those are in the technical form.

A story from swnsdigital.com tells us that:

in a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of document automation software, PandaDoc, the survey found 63% said they’ve had to completely reorganize their homes to have a workspace leading to 61% stating they miss their office setup back in the pre-pandemic days.

And that's just one of the "work from home" snags. Other issues include having to use personal computers for work, having software crashes in the middle of tasks, not having the equipment or software needed to do my job and being stuck on hold with tech support during the workday.

But after examining the complete results of the poll, it would appear that the benefits of working from home far exceed the woes.

Just take a look at The Top Perks of Working from Home and I'm thinking you will agree.