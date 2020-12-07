The Tyler Christmas Parade Through Pictures

It was an absolutely beautiful day for a Christmas parade.

If this were any other year, the annual Tyler Christmas Parade would be held at night and would end with the lighting of the City Of Tyler's Christmas Tree, but this isn't any other year. This is the year of the pandemic. The Rotary Clubs Of Tyler felt that the Christmas parade should continue so that we could feel a sense of normalcy in the middle of the holiday season - something we desperately need right now.

The parade committee came up with a very creative idea when it came to the Christmas parade - REVERSE it! Instead of watching the parade from the side of the road as the floats, marching bands, dignitaries, social organizations and local businesses drive by, spectators would fill that role this year. With the entries remaining static and in place, social distancing recommendations could be observed and there wouldn't be crowds of people sitting close together on the curb.

The parade began sharply at 10a this past Saturday just north of downtown Tyler. The route brought thousands of vehicles loaded with parents, children, grandparents, aunts and uncles by us along the parade route. Spectators came south on Broadway toward downtown, then went west on Erwin behind the plaza building then back east toward the jail and finally north back toward the Salvation Army. There were kids hanging out the window and popping their heads out of the sunroof to get a glimpse of the sights and sounds all around them as they drove by the floats, dance teams, marching bands and so much more. At the end of the parade they were able to see Santa Claus too!

Check out the following gallery to get a glimpse of what this unique parade offered up this year with the theme of 'Together, We Are Rose City Strong'.