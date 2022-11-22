Get our free mobile app

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.

For one night hundreds and thousands of East Texans will be lining the streets of downtowns all across the area as kids watch with anticipation of the arrival of Santa Claus! Before he makes his grand appearance though we'll be treated to awesome parades that will feature civic groups, politicians, bands, cheerleaders, fire trucks, police cars and many other groups showing off their Christmas spirit.

2022 East Texas Christmas Parades:

Listed alphabetically after Tyler and Longview.

Tyler

Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, the City Of Tyler will be lighting the city Christmas tree on the square in downtown Tyler.

Longview

Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will go through downtown Longview and feature marching bands, floats and Santa!

Arp

Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m.

There will be a festival beginning at 9 a.m. at the Arp Park until 5 p.m. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting after the parade.

Athens

Saturday, December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Big Sandy

Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Bullard

Saturday, December 3rd at 5:45 p.m.

Following the parade there will be a special holiday movie shown in front of City Hall on the greenbelt

Canton

Saturday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m.

Stop by Santa's Village before and after the parade where you can visit Santa, take photos in a Giant Snow Globe, grab a bite to eat from the food vendors and let the kids have a blast with bounce houses, games and snow.

Daingerfield

Monday, December 5th

Gilmer

Saturday, December 3rd at

Gilmer Yulefest kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with activities all day followed by the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Gladewater

Tuesday, December 13th

Hallsville

Tuesday, November 29th at 6:30 p.m.

Following the parade the switch will be flipped on for Light Up The Park

Henderson

Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin shortly after the lighting of the city Christmas tree in Heritage Square

Jacksonville

Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m.

Kilgore

Tuesday, November 29th at 6:30 p.m.

In honor of the city's 150's birthday, the theme this year is 'HAPPY SESQUICENTENNIAL KILGORE'

Liberty City

Sunday, December 4th at 2:30 pm.

Lindale

Saturday, December 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

The annual parade will go right down Main Street in downtown Lindale.

Marshall

Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m.

The Wonderland Of Lights Parade will kick off the Wonderland of Lights festivities all Christmas season in downtown Marshall.

Mineola

Saturday, December 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

Theme for the parade this year is 'Christmas At The Movies'

Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m.

Palestine

Saturday, December 3rd at 7 p.m.

Palestine's only night time parade, the streets of Main Street are aglow with colorful lights, beautiful floats and smiles all around!

Quitman

Saturday, December 3rd at 5 p.m.

Hometown Christmas will begin at 12 p.m. on the square in downtown Quitman and will feature vendors, food trucks, music and the Christmas parade.

Rusk

Tuesday, December 6th at 6 p.m.

Sulphur Springs

Friday, December 2nd at 7 p.m.

Whitehouse

Saturday, December 3rd at 3:30 p.m.

The annual Christmas In The Park will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Old Bascom Rd. and FM 346 (not inside Whitehouse City Park this year) with the parade following the days' activities.

Winnsboro

Thursday, December 8th at 6 p.m.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

The Worst Christmas Movies Ever Ho ho ho — these movies stink.