The Ultimate Guide To Exciting East Texas Spring Festivals And Events

It is that time of the year for us to get outside and have some fun. Now that spring and daylight saving time have both arrived, warmer weather isn't far behind and neither are the festivals that will be providing us with a lot of activities.

East Texans have so much to look forward to and celebrate - spring flowers, blooming trees, vegetables, live music, bbq, art, animals, and much more. Springtime offers us so many different opportunities to get out and celebrate these things with a festival! East Texas knows how to put on a great festival.

Many of them are free to attend, while others may have an admission fee, but a portion of the proceeds usually go to an East Texas charity, so we don't mind paying the cover to get in. Here's a look at some of the events that East Texans will be putting on their calendars and flocking to this spring.

