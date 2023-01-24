Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?
This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
Here's a look at the vehicle in which he drove off from his alleged daily doings with his ill-gotten gains:
I wonder what he was building that was so important he felt compelled to break the law in order to get the necessary equipment he apparently needed from the Terrell, Texas Home Depot location.
I remain stunned that people don't realize that in 2023, there's always a HIGH probability you're being videoed. One would hope that would deter them from committing the crime, to begin with. But here we are... And here's a closer look at the suspect:
Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. And though not much other detail was shared, as is clear in the photo, the suspect is a white male with significant tattoos at least on one arm and hand.
Here's what was shared regarding the incident on the Northeast Texas Media Facebook page:
"The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone can identify the suspect in thistheft at Home Depot. Please contact Det. Welch @ Twelch@terrelltx.gov or 469-474-2816."