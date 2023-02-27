New 7-Story Water Slide Now Open At Epic Waters In Grand Prairie, Texas

Get our free mobile app

The largest indoor water park in North Texas just unveiled a new attraction that will have many questioning their sanity if they choose to slide down the new 7-story water slide that is now open at Epic Waters in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new attraction is called 'Locura'.

No matter what the weather is like outside, sunny and 98, rainy and 58, or icy and 22, it's always a comfortable 85 degrees inside Epic Waters Grand Prairie. With a temperature like that is is perfect for bikini and board shorts no matter what time of the year it is or what the weather is doing outside.

Locura made its debut at the water park on Saturday, February 25th. The slide is seven stories tall. It will send riders hurling through the tube at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour after the floor drops from underneath their feet! Once the daring rider is loaded into the tube, the door is locked and their arms are crossed the anticipation builds because they don't know when the floor is going to be released below them.

Once the floor is released, all you hear is a fading scream as the rider free falls for the first 40 feet and then they bank through a 360-degree loop before being shot out the bottom of a 387-foot long slide. There is no other slide like it in the area.

Some people may say the ones who attempt to ride Locura are insane. Although technically they're not insane, they're adrenaline junkies looking for a thrill and when translated from Spanish, Locura literally means insanity! This is the indoor water park's first new attraction since the park's opening five years ago. The park has nine slides, pools, and water attractions to choose from, in addition to an arcade, dining options, and cabanas. If you're up for the challenge Locura awaits you!

