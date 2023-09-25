We are taught that we shouldn't hate anyone. Hate can be a very dangerous feeling that can lead to some dangerous thoughts. But it can very hard to not hate a certain group of bad people, sex offenders. These are individuals who have taken the innocence away from an unsuspecting child and deserve the scarlet letter that has been placed upon them. In the latest update of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, we can see the 9 disgusting men wanted for sex related offenses in Texas.

Praise for Law Enforcement

Over the last month or so, law enforcement in Texas were able to bring in one man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, Larry Ray Capko. Through a tip received, he was able to be captured in Fort Worth and his reward of $3,000 has been paid to that person for his capture. He was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and assault on a family member with a previous conviction. He was a bad dude who is now off the streets.

What are Others in the Top 10 Wanted For

Clayton Allen Starr has a rap sheet dating back to 1990. He is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, assault of a pregnant person and assault causing injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He is also affiliated with the Aryan Circle. Cecil Colby Smith has been a top 10 wanted sex offender for most of 2023. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and child abuse by injury. A new addition to the Top 10 Wanted Sex Offenders List is Daniel Adam Buruato. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

How can you help law enforcement in the capture of these individuals?

Very simple, if you have any information, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

