These Baby Names are Illegal to Use in the State of Texas

As someone who has never had a child, I do not know how easy or how hard the process of choosing a name for a child can be. I do have a short list of names if I were to finally have a kid with them being somewhat common. For some parents, however, they want to find the most unusual or just downright stupid names to call their kids, i.e. Apple or Blanket. While you can have your kid in Hawkins, Texas and name him or her whatever you want, there are a select few names or ways to name your baby that are illegal.

The Meaning of My Name Michael

My mom has told me the story of how she got my name, first name Michael, middle name Andrew, a couple of times. She thought of Michael because there was one other kid in a daycare she was working in that was named Michael and she liked it. Also being the God fearing woman that she is, she liked the meaning of Michael, One Who Is Like God. It is also the name of one of God's archangels. Andrew comes from a great-great uncle if I remember correctly.

Personally, I like my name. My name also blends in with so many because it is such a popular name. While attending Lindale ISD, there were two other Michaels in my class alone. My best friend throughout school middle name is Michael. There's the famous Michaels, too, such as Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Fassbender, Michael Phelps and so many more.

Weird Names from Hollywood

There seems to be a thing in Hollywood where famous people want to name their kids very unusual, and sometimes ridiculous, names. Ridiculous is very subjective but Gwyneth Paltrow named one of her kids Apple. Michael Jackson (another famous Michael) named one of his Blanket. You do you but think about your kid and remember that name will stick with them for the rest of their life.

Illegal Names to Use

But look, if you want to name your kid Sheet Rock or Dirt Pile or Toothpaste, go for it. You are certainly within your right to do so. But having said that, there are some names (and how long a name can be), symbols and numbers that are illegal to use. Let's look at them below:

