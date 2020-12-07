These East Texas Hospitals Are Scheduled To Get COVID-19 Vaccines As Early As Next Week

There's more good news on the COVID-19 front: multiple East Texas hospitals are scheduled to receive thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Our healthcare workers have been on the daunting front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the early parts of this year, and it's about time they receive vaccines that help protect them from this troubling disease.

According to the Department of State Health Services, the first COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Friday (12/4).

The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States. The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses.

The following East Texas hospitals are on track to receive the vaccine:

Tyler:

UT Health Science Center - 3,900 doses

Christus Mother Frances - 975 doses

Longview:

Christus Good Shepherd - 975 doses

Longview Regional Medical Center - 975 doses

Texarkana:

Wadley Regional Medical Center - 975 doses

Christus St. Michael Health System - 975 doses

DSHS has submitted the first version of the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan provides a framework for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

When the CDC does approve the vaccine, Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods are planning to also distribute it for free.

Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO, said "providing this free service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs."