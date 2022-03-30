You don't need me to tell you about the state of the economy for us all right now. Inflation has cost folks to reevaluate their finances and many are even reconsidering where they are living at currently to make ends meet. I've talked to a lot of folks recently are making big moves to other communities for opportunities but some of the place they are moving to may not be the best thing financially right now. This recent report about "affordability" in some of America's biggest cities shows this to be the case.

A background checking company, analyzed data from 155 cities to find the best for affordability in 2022.

76800249 Creatas loading...

According to a report from KETK, the rankings aren’t all about real estate prices. Seven factors were evaluated to create the list, assigning each a certain weight to the city’s overall score. Wage Growth, Unemployment Rate, Job Growth, Percentage of Jobs, Open Renter Affordability, Homeowner Affordability, and Real Per Capita Personal Income were all used to determine the list. As expected, Los Angeles was ranked at the top of the list for Least Affordable but as you know, Californians are moving to Texas more than any other state which could be the reason not 1, but 3 Texas cities made the "Least Affordable" list are in the Top 10.

Corpus Christi Lands At Number 3

TripAdvisor TripAdvisor loading...

If you want to be by the beach, you can best believe you're going to PAY for it which is why Corpus is ranked high on this list as the LEAST AFFORDABLE city in Texas to live in.

El Paso Also Reaches The Top 10.

El Paso Tourism El Paso Tourism loading...

The border city has become a hot spot in recent years and I don't doubt that's its been flooded with Californians, which is why it probably landed at number 7 as Least Affordable. Mainly because you can get to Los Angeles from El Paso faster than you can get from El Paso to Houston. Its true kids, do your googles.

McAllen, Texas Finishes Off The List At Number 10

City of McAllen City of McAllen loading...

Now I expected Austin, Dallas or one of the other major cities to make the top 10 "least affordable" but they didn't. Another "border city" McAllen rounds off the list at number 10 "least affordable". Look, if you’re considering relocating and looking for the most bang for your buck, these three Texas cities are not your best choices.

