This 4,500 Square Foot Ice Skating Rink Opens Just 2 Hours From Tyler

Ice skating in Christmas movies always helps to bring home the feeling of the holiday season. Unfortunately for us in Tyler, TX, it just doesn't get cold enough for a real outdoor ice skating rink, thus it's just an old movie trope for most of us.

Well, some good news for you if you need some ice skating to help get you in the holiday spirit. The City of Grapevine is set to open up the largest outdoor skating rink in North Texas. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet and will be open from Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023. You can find it in front of Grapevine Main Station.

"Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn’t get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex," said PW McCallum, Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We’re thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink." - Via FOX 4 News.

If your kids are anything like mine, they'll no doubt be interested in getting in some time on the ice. If you're curious ticket prices for the ice rink will be $20 for an hour of skating and are already on sale. If you're interested in private skating time, that is available at the price of $500 an hour.

And while the rink will be open through Jan. 8th, 2023, note that the rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

