This Immaculate Texas Home Is Made Of Glass And Boasts A Shower Big Enough For A Car

If you're in the market for a one-of-a-kind home in the Lone Star State, I just may have found it. That is, if you're not shy. This is the perfect home to get to know your neighbors, in more ways than one...more on that later. Even if you're not in the market to move right now, you're still going to want to take a peek inside this beauty.

It's located in The Woodlands, TX - just outside of Houston for those of you unfamiliar with the area. Growing up in Houston, I knew The Woodlands was/is always known for opulence. Grand houses in beautiful gated neighborhoods made up a big chunk of this area, and that still holds true today.

The house I eluded to is located at 34 N Fazio Way (even sounds fancy doesn't it?) in The Woodlands Carlton Woods Creekside subdivision, and boasts 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 3 half baths (because who has that many butts?). Built in 2019, the home is over 10,000 square feet, sits on 1.13 acres, has a walk-in wine cellar, media room, game room, club-like bar, home gym and elevator.

Remember that part about not being shy? That's because nearly every main wall in this home has glass. Some walls (check out that dining room) are COMPLETELY glass. You'll get to see your neighbors, and well...they'll get to see you.

If the inside wasn't enough, the backyard is something straight out of a resort. The pool can hold your kid's entire 5th grade class, the cabanas are perfect for you and your girlfriends to enjoy a glass of wine (or 10, because you're rich and what else are you doing in this house?), and just as an added bonus, it's heated.

So just how much do you have to drop to cash in on a home like this? $3,850,000. That's it.

Even though it's out of your price range (if you're anything like me), you know you want to take a look. So come check this out!