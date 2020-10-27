This Incredible Video Shows Why You Should Never Pour Water On A Grease Fire

It's that time of year again. In the next coming months, you're sure to come across more information on fire safety as the temperatures outside begin to drop. As Christmas inches closer and closer, there will be more information regarding keeping your tree watered so it doesn't accidentally spark a fire.

But what if I told you that there are fire safety tips you should keep in mind...just everyday? Here in East Texas you're going to be using your stove more than your fireplace - let's be honest - and after speaking to a few friends, I realize that there are quite a few people out there that may not know what to do in the case of a grease fire in their kitchen.

Before we get to what you need to remember to avoid a potentially fatal situation, check out this video from Sarnia Fire Rescue showing what NOT to do: Pour water on a grease fire.

Do you get it now? That's just a big no.

Instead, when it comes to grease fires, keep this in mind:

1. Turn off the heat source. This is the easiest thing to eliminate that can make the fire worse.

2. Cover the pan with a fitted pot lid or baking sheet. This suffocates the flames.

3. Use a fire extinguisher. If you're in an apartment, these can be easily found under your kitchen sink.

4. Evacuate your home and call 911. This is a last resort, but if things get out of hand, GET OUT.

Never leave your stovetop unattended, especially with high heat.

The Tyler Fire Department has other safety measures you can make sure you account for in your home.

Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop.

All heaters need space. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from heating equipment.

Make sure everyone in your home knows the alarm sound of a smoke dectector and what to do if they hear it.

Find two ways out of every room.

Make sure doors and windows are not blocked.

Get outside to your meeting space.

Stay safe, East Texas!