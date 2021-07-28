This is What House $500,000 Can Get You in Texas vs. California

One of the perks of living in Texas is the affordability compared to some other states. I was curious what the comparisons of Texas real estate are to other areas, so I did some searching.

I found a good comparison between some Texas and California houses that are within a similar price and have the same number of bedrooms. Unsurprisingly, you can live in a larger home, closer to a major city, and on more land in Texas than in California for around 70,000 dollars less.

I used Realtor.com to find these houses and used the price filter option to find comparable options. I tried to find homes that had the same number of bedrooms, were within 400,000 – 500,000 dollars, and were no more than an hour away from a major city.

The Texas home I found is located in Weatherford, Texas. It is around 30 minutes West of Fort Worth and will run you 430,000 dollars. It is a four-bed, two-and-a-half-bath house that was built in 2018. It is 2,581 square feet and sits on one acre of land.

The California home is in Riverside, California, which is around an hour East of Los Angeles. It will run you 499,000 dollars for four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This house is about half the size of the Texas home at 1,366 square feet and sits on a property of 6,534 square feet. It was built in 1953, but the interior seems to be newly renovated.

It is crazy how you can get a fairly comparable home in Texas that is larger and would run you 70,000 dollars less than a California house. You can get homes in California that are closer to the size of the Texas home and are within a similar price point, but they are much further from any major city.

Take a look at the photos of these Texas and California homes:

