Straddling the Texas - Louisiana border is Caddo Lake. It's a great lake for fishing, for camping or just a relaxing weekend getaway. There is a quaint Airbnb right on the shore of Caddo Lake in Karnack, Texas that has an old time charm with some of the best reviews of any Texas Airbnb. You'll may even get a visit from a friendly feline.

Caddo Lake Area

The lakes in East Texas are hard not to love including Caddo Lake. The community of Uncertain is located there as well, which has it's own story to tell. This particular Airbnb is in the Karnack area of the lake. The many guests who have stayed have given it some of the best reviews of any Airbnb in Texas.

Airbnb Features

Some of the features of First Cast Cabin include two bedrooms and one bath which will accommodate up to four guests. Unfortunately, you wouldn't be able to bring your furry friend. If the kids are staying at grandma's for the weekend, this getaway could be perfect as no kids are allowed. You'll have the safety of a Ring doorbell camera, too.

Other amenities include a short walk to the lakeshore, Wi-Fi, two kayaks, grill, fire pit with plenty of firewood, central heat and air and private dock. You may even get a visit from Boo, a wonderful feline who roams the area and keeps unwanted critters away.

Not a Bad Review in Sight

As for those reviews, I wasn't able to find a bad one. The reviews are all positive like this one from Rodolfo:

Cabin was very clean, cabin everything needed for a wonderful stay games, recreational its such as kayaks, fishing poles and even had a little store where you can purchase t-shirts, mugs etc.. Attention to detail was paid to in this cabin. Luke's recommendations of lake tours and eating establishments was perfect. Luke recommended (Patrick) for lake tours the tour was so personal by Patrick that we now have a good friend. Highly recommend this cabin we are planning to return in the fall as soon as we have date opening.

Then this one from Sarah & James:

My husband and I stayed at Luke and Susan’s home at Caddo Lake and boy was it magical. The setting could not be more perfect. From the moment you walk in to the place you are drawn to the outside deck and view. There was nothing we could want during our visit. Luke and Susan, seriously have thought of everything. From firewood & snacks to a generous welcome gift, we felt like we were at home from the moment we arrived. Their communication was excellent and helped provide us with the best experience possible from food recommendations to the best places to kayak. We took a boat tour with Michael Landrum, at their suggestion, and highly recommend it for when you visit. My husband and I have traveled all over the world using Airbnb and First Cast Cabin is by far the very best. Don’t hesitate at all to book...we will be back!☺️

Five Star Rating

That's just two but all others are just as glowing. So glowing that First Cast Cabin has a five star average on Airbnb. It would certainly be worth a stay.

