This Mom Perfectly Shows Why Kids Should Not Wear Blue Swimming Suits

Here's a great tip for every parent this summer, whether you live in Houston, TX, anywhere across The Lone Star State, or around the world, this advice could save your kid's life: DON'T BUY YOUR KID A BLUE BATHING SUIT.

Get our free mobile app

At first it doesn't seem like a big deal, but a swimming teacher / mom / TikToker in Florida posted a video that is racking up millions of views. In it she demonstrates just how dangerous a blue bathing suit can be -- they blend right into the water.

In Texas, in 2022 there were at least 76 fatal child drownings. It is estimated that there are 8 times more non-fatal drownings than fatal drownings for children ages 1-15. - The Texas Department of Family & Protective Services

Nikki Scarnati says that she bought this suit for her daughter specifically for this video. She wanted to demonstrate how hard it makes kids to see in the water, and she's right. It works like swimming pool camouflage, it's scary how hard her daughter's body is to see.

Now imagine trying to see it at the bottom of a pool with other kids splashing around. Talk about eye-opening, this is the first time it's ever been pointed out to me.



In fact in the comments section of the video several lifeguards commented and agreed with her. And after seeing this my family will be steering clear of light blues and pastels. We'll opt for bright colors like orange or red.

Thank you, Nikki, for this!

19 Texas Teenagers Have Gone Missing in June Including 1 From Henderson Help a Henderson family who is looking for their missing 17-year-old.