Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that.

This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.

Do you suffer from cold feet? Never again. Those mid-night trips to the bathroom will forever be cozy, thanks to perfectly heated floors. You'll have enough room for every single outfit you've ever owned inside it's expansive walk-in closet. And, y'all, there is absolutely no need for that pesky gym membership, cause you'll be pumping your own iron in your very own private exercise room.

The secluded & private grounds surrounding the home offer lush landscaping, formal gardens, extensive stone patios, fountain, 2 pergolas, & a picturesque waterfall cascading into the inviting heated salt water pool, which is the focal point of the breathtaking multi-level back yard.

Located in the Chapel Hill School District there will be plenty of room to park your car, truck, and SUV on this long driveway... or better yet inside your new three-car-garage. Entertain every person you've ever known plus their mom by the gorgeous swimming pool, where you'll have plenty of room to cook and eat in a stunning outdoor kitchen and BBQ area.

And we must note that this home is completely energy efficient in design. Kolbe and Crittall windows & doors, with additional UV film added to protect flooring, furniture & upholstery from fading. Now let's tale a peek:

