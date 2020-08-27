This Texas ‘Castle’ With a Stone Bridge Was Once a Dance Hall

I love (virtually) snooping around houses I wish I could buy.

Over the past few months, I've show you around the most expensive houses for sale in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, and Salado, and we recently took a peak inside this Texas home with a man-made private beach and zip line.

Today I'm going to go medieval on you! Well, sort of but not really. We're going to take a look at a 'castle' for sale near San Antonio that features a beautiful stone bridge and a gorgeous view of Mother Nature.

"The Castle" on Historic Rustic Park, as it's described on CIRCA Old Houses, is a 3,000 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 3 bath slice of Heaven on 7.6 acres next to the San Geronimo Creek.

What's cool about this two-story stone home in Helotes (15 miles northwest of San Antonio) is that it was originally built as a dance hall.

Something about living in a place where so many people must have fallen in love, celebrated special occasions, and made countless positive memories is so appealing to me. Imagine sitting on the patio watching the water and thinking about the lights, laughter, and dancing on a summer night. Maybe you could hear the echoes of it all in the hills.

According to the listing, you'd have the option of zoning it for commercial use, so you could recreate those dance hall days (sorry, couldn't resist) by opening up for events or running a bed and breakfast. The sale price is $899,000, so either option could help the place pay for itself.

Personally, and this may sound selfish, my dream would be to have the place all to myself, but invite people over for riverside parties.

Let's take a look around, shall we?