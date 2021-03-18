Three Tyler Residents Have Been Indicted In Vegas Shooting Spree

(From left to right: Kayleigh Lewis, Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell)

Three Tyler residents are in jail in Las Vegas following their indictment in a Nevada State Court on charges including murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, terrorism, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and many more. If convicted they could receive the death penalty or multiple sentences of life without parole.

Last Thanksgiving, there was a series of what appear to be random shootings that took place over a period of eleven hours in northwestern Arizona and southern Nevada. One of the shootings occurred at a 7-Eleven outside of Las Vegas, where a 22-year-old man, Kevin Mendiola Jr., of North Las Vegas, was killed and several others were wounded.

Michael Schwartzer, a chief deputy Clark County district attorney, also said "other people including motorists reported being targeted on southern Nevada freeways and roads before 1 a.m. November 26," according to CBS11 in DFW.

They were finally arrested on November 26 after several more car-to-car shootings around Parker, Arizona. The Arizona Department of Public Safety gave chase to the trio before there was finally a crash, in which Shawn McDonnell sustained injury when he was shot by one of the troopers. The officer didn't shoot until Shawn McDonnell pointed his handgun at them.

Once the suspects' black Toyota Camry was searched, several handguns were found, along with a baseball bat and two machete-type knives.

The McDonnells are brothers, and Kayleigh is married to Christopher, seen in the middle of the photo above.