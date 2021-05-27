Thrilling Waterparks Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas

Get our free mobile app

Now that summer is here, it's time to road trip to the waterpark.

A roadtrip to the waterpark is one of my favorite things to do during the summer. I'm not a big beach person, but I'll do a waterpark. It's because of all that sand why I don't care for the beach because it gets EVERYWHERE and the fun is just one dimensional. Run out in to the ocean and back. Whereas in a waterpark, there's so much more to do.

East Texas has one major waterpark, Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton, and one indoor waterpark, The WaterPark At The Villages on Lake Palestine. So if you want to visit a waterpark, you'll definitely need to make a day trip out of it. Each waterpark offers up a variety of different activities and are similar in many ways, but different and unique in their own way.

From the regular swimming pool, to the gigantic wave pool, to the endless floating in the lazy river, to the body slide, to the mat slide and rafting slides, waterparks offer us a lot of fun each summer. So if you're looking for a way to cool off from that gaseous ball of fire in the East Texas sky, you might want to plan a day trip or an extended weekend to one of the locations in our gallery below. Now these are some of the bigger waterparks that are within a half days' drive of East Texas. There are other smaller parks and municipal spray grounds and pools where you can also find relief from the sun too.

Don't forget you sunscreen when you're heading out to one of these parks!