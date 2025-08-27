(Lindale, Texas) - TikTok is a bottomless pit of nonsense. TikTok also has some useful stuff if you can get through the clutter. Believe it or not, I ran across a couple of channels that I actually learned something from.

Football season is here which means you'll have family and friends over to watch the games on Saturday and Sunday. You'll need some good food to go along with those games. I ran across these two videos on TikTok showing some food that looked delicious and is delicious every time I make it now.

Garbage Bread

This recipe, in a nutshell, is a hamburger wrapped in a pizza crust. You start off by cooking some ground beef then add ketchup, mustard, chopped onions and pickles and grated cheese. Once all of that is cooked, scoop it onto a pizza crust. Cut some one inch wide slits and fold those over the ground beef mixture.

Brush on some butter with some parsley and sprinkle on some more cheese. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes. Boom! You've got a great Saturday or Sunday meal to go along with the game you're watching.

The pizza crust offers really good support to the ground beef mixture. We used the Whataburger Creamy Pepper to dip it in. It was good enough that my fiancé's daughter has asked me to make it just because. Each time we've made it since, we've put our own spin on it. It's been good every time.

Smoked Queso Dip

In the video, he uses a smoker to make it but I don't have a smoker so I used the oven and it still turned out great. He also used deer meat which I didn't have, either, so I used ground beef. I cooked the ground beef then placed it in a baking pan with sliced jalapenos, can of corn, can of Ro*tel, half a block of Velveeta and a block of cream cheese.

I sprinkled the top with some seasoning salt and garlic. I set my oven at 250 degrees at first and placed the pan in the oven for 10 minutes to soften the Velveeta and cream cheese. After that 10 minutes, I took it out, stirred it, turned the oven up to 300 and baked it for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, I took it out, stirred it again, turned the oven down to 250 degrees and let it bake for another 15 minutes. It was a pan of cheesy goodness. Using corn in the queso was different for me but it was great. The sliced jalapenos made for a nice kick when you got one on your chip.

All in all, I really like both of these recipes. I have made them several times and they've turned out great each time. Give them a try during the Texas - Ohio State game Saturday and again when the Cowboys kick off the NFL season next Thursday.

