(Tyler, Texas) - There is lots of great food to eat in Texas. Some of it is native to Texas, some of it comes from another country. I'm all for trying something new even if I've heard negative things about it.

Just the other day, me and my fiancé had dinner at a restaurant in Tyler (I will not say where). She had been several times with her friend group but I had not been there to eat yet. Despite all the raves its gotten, I was not impressed with the food, the price or the atmosphere. It wasn't for me.

Foods That Got Their Start in Texas

One place I do love to go on occasion is Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q. Their Mother Clucker is a great sandwich and their brisket is so good that I'm drooling on myself just typing about it. Did you know that brisket was created in Texas?

Technically, brisket is a Jewish cuisine (onehotmamas.com). But the brisket we know and love was created in Texas using a spice rub and mesquite wood. Cook it low and slow and your belly is happy.

Other Foods Created in Texas

Another food created in Texas is the corn dog. Neil and Carl Fletcher introduced us to the favorite at the Texas State Fair (now called State Fair of Texas) in 1942 (bar-s.com). Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs are still that star of the State Fair of Texas every year. Fritos were also created in Texas along with Frito pie.

Check out more of the great foods that we love that were created in Texas below:

