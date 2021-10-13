Tim McGraw stopped his band mid-song to confront a seated fan who was reportedly heckling him after the singer missed a few lyrics. "Hold on, stop," he says. "You got a problem with me?" Then, the 54-year-old climbs off stage, into the crowd.

The situation escalates slightly from there, with McGraw acting like he wants to hop another barrier separating fans and stage. Security arrives to help de-escalate, with someone putting a hand on McGraw's chest to hold him back. Eventually, he walks a long path out, around and up to the stage, where he resumes singing "Where the Green Grass Grows."

The events happened during a tour stop in Reno, Nev., on Sat. (Oct. 9).

TMZ first shared video and details of the incident, adding video that shows McGraw struggling with the lyrics to "Just to See You Smile." Per Setlist.fm, McGraw has played "Just to See You Smile" into "Where the Green Grass Grows" (the song being performed at the start of the above video) at least once in 2021.

The problem, he said a few songs earlier, was he was exhausted from filming for 1883, the Paramount+ show he's set to star in beginning in December. Bryan Ashlock, whose video is above, also tells Taste of Country that a few fans were giving the singer a thumbs-down sign. That initiated McGraw's reminder that they could leave anytime, and from there the steely confrontation.

"If I forget words tonight, just know I’m old." he said, joking with the audience. "And I’m shooting a movie and I’m working with my wife."

Response to McGraw's actions varied. Those close to the events hollered for him to finish the show, while those further from the stage were more shocked and supportive.

The incident recalls another from seven years ago, when a fan reached up to grab him and he reached back and slapped her. This event from an Atlanta concert was settled the "old-fashioned way," McGraw would say later.

"With a simple conversation."

No one from Team McGraw has commented on last weekend's events yet.