Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been one of country fans' favorite couples for so many years now that it's almost impossible to remember a time when they weren't married. The country couple were on tour together when they wed in a surprise ceremony in October of 1996, and they returned to the stage just days later to perform their first concert together as husband and wife.

According to RolandNote.com, McGraw and Hill resumed their Spontaneous Combustion Tour with a gig in Evansville, Ind., on Oct. 10, 1996, just four days after their surprise wedding in Louisiana. The show marked their first time on stage as legal spouses.

McGraw and Hill first met backstage at the 1994 CRS New Faces of Country Music show, which they were both playing. They launched the appropriately-named Spontaneous Combustion Tour in March, and soon fell in love. They wed on Oct. 6, 1996, and they went on to have three daughters; Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

The couple would record a series of hit duets including "It's Your Love," "I Need You," "Let's Make Love," "Angry All the Time" and more, and they launched a joint Soul2Soul Tour in 2000, which they have since reprised. They recorded their first full album of duets, The Rest of Our Life, in 2017.

The couple celebrated their 24th anniversary on Oct. 6, and McGraw turned to social media to gush about his wife's impact on his life, writing, "It only works if I'm with you."

