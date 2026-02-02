(KNUE-FM) Since Texas is such an enormous state, its tiniest towns feel that much tinier, relatively speaking. While I enjoy living in a town that gives us access to so many things, there's another side of me that fantasizes about having a getaway in one of the tiniest towns in Texas--and we have quite a few of them.

Why Tiny Towns Feel So Special in East Texas

Yeah, there's something about the blink-and-you'll-miss-them towns that warms my heart. It reminds me of one of my favorite movies of all time: Fried Green Tomatoes. Granted, that movie wasn't set in Texas, but Whistlestop is one of those towns that makes you want to renovate an old house, light some candles, start a little veggie garden, and put some biscuits in the oven while you hang your wet laundry on a clothesline.

Looking Close to Home in East Texas

But what about here in East Texas? We know we live in one of the most gorgeous parts of the Lone Star State. Those of us who live in a smaller town and are surrounded by gorgeous nature are blessed, indeed.

Read More: We’re Not Complaining, But These East Texas Struggles Are Real

If we were to narrow our focus right here at home, could you name the five tiniest towns in Texas? We aren't looking at unincorporated communities (although I adore them.) Also, some may have different opinions on where the East Texas boundaries become clear. That's okay. If you have any to add to the list, send me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Get our free mobile app

Special note: Some of our favorite small towns in East Texas, such as Edom or Ben Wheeler, are actually not the smallest, despite their immense charm. OK, let's take a look at the five smallest incorporated towns in our area.

The 5 Smallest Towns in East Texas A look at the five smallest incorporated towns in East Texas, where small populations meet deep roots and everyday charm. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley