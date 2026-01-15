(Marble Falls, Texas) - We are in the middle months of our winter in Texas right now. Things are getting cold outside so we're staying inside a little more. When we're doing that, we find some interesting things while doom scrolling on our phones.

Something I ran across by accident is a video from Texas Country Reporter showing a Google Earth search of Marble Falls, Texas, northwest of Austin. It showed them zooming in to a area that is in the shape of Texas. Inside that shape every fall is a maze of corn we can explore.

A Texas-Shaped Corn Maze Can Be Explored Every Fall

I would totally do this. My wife has a bit of a phobia about corn mazes and would probably just sit on the sidelines and laugh at us getting lost. This Texas-shaped corn maze can be found at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls every fall.

While you're exploring this maze, you'll find signs with city names on them so you'll know which part of Texas you're in. The second maze is called "The Barnyard Maze" where you are tasked with finding some lost animals (fake, of course). The third maze is called "The Candy Corn Maze" where you search for candy corn.

Texas-Shaped Corn Maze in Marble Falls

This sounds like an absolute blast for the whole family. From East Texas, it would be about a four and a half hour drive give or take. Give it a look and pencil it in for a family trip this fall.

